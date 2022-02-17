BMC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena prepared to go solo, to win over 100 seats

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi passes away at 81

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Feb 17: Veteran Shiv Sena leader and former minister Sudhir Joshi passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He was aged 81 and survived by his son.

The senior leader was the nephew of former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and was a minister in the latter's cabinet in 1995.

He had served as the minister of school education and revenue.

Party sources have informed news agency PTI that he had contracted COVID-19 and had recovered last week.

Hi his political career began as a corporator in 1968 and went on to serve as a city mayor in 1973-74. Joshi was among the first generation Sena leaders and was actively involved in the party's Stanik Lokadhikar Samiti, which was set up to provide jobs to locals. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 19:42 [IST]