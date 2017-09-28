Senior Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar passes away in Gurugram

Senior Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar passed away in Gurugram on Thursday.

He has been a cabinet minister in the Government of India. He has held important cabinet posts. He is a close aide of Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty especially a close associate of Indira Gandhi.

He has also been a cabinet minister in the government of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been an MP from Rajya Sabha. He is known as Chanakya of Indian politics. Fotedar has survived by three sons and two daughters. He was also a leader of the Kashmiri Pandits.

