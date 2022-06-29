YouTube
    Senior advocate K K Venugopal to continue as Attorney General for 3 more months

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 29: Attorney General KK Venugopal has accepted the Centre's request to continue for three more months as the main legal advisor to the government. Venugopal's current one-year term ends on June 30.

    The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 91.

    Attorney General KK Venugopal
    Last year too, Venugopal was reappointed for one year.

    In view of the high-profile cases Venugopal is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government may reappoint him again.

    There was no word yet on the period for which he could be reappointed to the constitutional post.

    The law ministry has informed the government that his term ends on June 30 and the post needs to be filled.

    He first took over as the attorney general, the top law officer of the Union government, on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 14:42 [IST]
