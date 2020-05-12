Self-reliant India: PM Modi emphasises on India's five pillars

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday empahised on five pillars of self-reliant India.

"India's foundation stands on five pillars. The first is economy, the second is infrastructure that can become the face of an advanced India, the third is our system that is based on technology-driven mechanism. Our vibrant democracy, the fourth pillar, is our strength and the fifth pillar is demand," the prime minister added.