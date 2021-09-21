Seer's death: Culprit won't be spared, says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP was run by gangsters before 2017, but now such elements are behind bars, says PM Modi in Aligarh

Lucknow, Sep 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that all aspects related to the death of top seer Mahant Narendra Giri are being probed and the guilty will be punished.

Asserting that evidence has been collected in connection with the seer's death, Adityanath said the case will be solved soon.

Every single aspect connected with the case will be exposed and the guilty will be punished, he added.

According to the wishes of the seer's followers, the body will be kept for "darshan" (public viewing) on Tuesday so that people can pay their last respects, Adityanath said, adding that a five-member team will conduct a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

After that, he will be laid to rest in a 'samadhi' as per religious rites and beliefs, the chief minister said.

The influential Hindu seer was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, they said.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 14:41 [IST]