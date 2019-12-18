  • search
    Seelampur violence initiated by hidden mob say officials

    New Delhi, Dec 18: A "hidden mob", which swelled to 4,000 to 5,000 people, indulged in "minor clashes" with police in Seelampur on Tuesday, officials said, asserting that the situation was brought under control soon.

    Some people were supposed to stage a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Jafrabad at around 2 pm but people gathered between 1 pm and 1.15 pm at Seelampur point and were stopped by police, they said.

    Brick-bats lie on a road as anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi
    "A hidden mob, without any prior information, marched to Seelampur point. It swelled to 4,000-5,000 people. They were peaceful for about 30 minutes. But after that they indulged in minor clashes," an official said.

    CAA protests: SC tells petitioners to move High Courts, no interim protection from arrest

    The situation was brought under control soon and has improved, they said

    In the afternoon, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in the Northeast Delhi area.

    Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

    Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 8:11 [IST]
