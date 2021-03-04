YouTube
    Seeking forgiveness, TMC leader does ‘uthak-baithak’ on stage as he joins BJP

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 04: In a recent development, a block-level Trinamool Congress leader, Susanta Pal, punished himself and performed "uthak-baithak" (sit-ups) holding his ears as he joined the BJP in the presence of Suvendu Adhikari and others.

    bjp

    Addressing the crowd, the TMC leader punished himself with a round of sit-ups, Susanta Pal said he is doing so to atone himself from the sins of being a TMC member.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his parents takes first dose of coronavirus vaccination

    Addressing the event, Susanta Pal said he used to be a BJP leader but joined the TMC in 2005 to remove the Left Front government from power. "I am now asking for forgiveness for my sins by punishing myself," said Susanta Pal as he started performing the sit-ups even as Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders watched from the stage.

    Elections to the 294 assembly seats in the state, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is looking to retain power amid a strong challenge from the BJP, will go to the polls in eight phases. Voting will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 and the votes will be counted on May 2.

    The election commission took the decision to spread the polling dates over 8 days considering the law and order situation in the state and in order to adhere to the coronavirus guideline of social distancing.

