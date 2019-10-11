  • search
    Security, border disputes to dominate, Modi-XI talks, no MoUs expected

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The informal summit at Mamallapuram between India and China would focus largely on trade, multilateral cooperation and trade issues.

    Officials who are part of the planning tell OneIndia that no joint statements or MoUs would be expected after the talks. The officer also said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping would focus on trade related issues and security matters.

    India's security concerns over the Huawei 5G trials which is due in the next couple of weeks would be discussed during the summit. India would however allow a Huawei demo at a mobile and telecom conference to be held in New Delhi next week.

    Mamallapuram spruced up for informal summit; Modi-Xi to reconfigure ties hit by Kashmir issue

    The Special Representatives of the two countries are scheduled to hold boundary talks in the near future. This would be followed by defence, counter terrorism and border management issues. The two leaders are expected to discuss these issues, which in turn would guide the negotiations between the Special Representatives.

    Officials explain that the objective of the summit would be to ensure that the communication flow between the two leaders is smooth. The objective is to ensure that the communication is informal and not a structured one. During a briefing an official had said that the communication between the two leaders would not be structured, where prepared statements are read out in a much more practical way.

    Xi will arrive in Chennai at around 2 pm today. Modi, on the other hand would land by around 12 noon. While in the evening, there would be a tour of the monuments and a dance performance at the Shore Temple, on Saturday, the two leaders would get down to business. There would be one on one meetings on Saturday, which would be followed by delegation level talks.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
