Security beefed up at Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Navratra festival

Jammu, September 18: To ensure the peaceful conduct of the nine-day Navratra festival, starting September 21, at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, foolproof security arrangements have been put in place in Katra township of Reasi district, said a top police official.

"Katra is a very important town and we have made an elaborate security plan to ensure peaceful culmination of the festivities," said Inspector General of Police (Jammu) S D Singh Jamwal.

Jamwal was speaking at a tourism department function here to unveil proposed activities at the famous shrine to attract devotees from the country and abroad.

CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the venues to keep a close watch on proceedings.

"We will be deploying our male and female constables at the venues and we will be dealing with the access control as to how the people will be mobilized at the venue. The traffic arrangements have also been put in place to ensure smooth movement," he said.

He said security arrangements have also been made en route to the venues, keeping in mind the heavy rush of devotees.

Earlier, state tourism minister Priya Sethi briefed media persons about the activities being planned during the nine-day festival.

Tourism minister Priya Sethi further said that the festival is being organised by the tourism department in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board, tourism trade industry of Katra and NGOs.

