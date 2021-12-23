Second successful trial of Pralay, India’s conventional ballistic missile complete

New Delhi, Dec 23: The second trial of Pralay, India's conventional ballistic missile was conducted off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in Odisha today. The trial of the missile was successful as it reached a range of 500 kilometres.

This is a significant development as India did not have a conventionally armed ballistic missile. Pralay is India's first conventional ballistic missile and it would be deployed in case of any missile attack from the western or norther borders. The development is also significant as the two tests were conducted successfully on consecutive days.

While the missile range on Wednesday was 400 kilometres, today reached a range of 500 kilometres. The missile is used to destroy targets across land and sea. It is India's answer to any carrier task force of the adversary in future.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:21 [IST]