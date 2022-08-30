Second accused in Dumka killing case arrested; Protests erupt in Jharkhand: Key points

In Jharkhand's Dumka, Teen, held for setting girl on fire, smiles on his way to custody

Dumka, Aug 30: The Jharkhand police on Monday arrested the second accused and sent to jail in in connection with the murder of a teenager who was set on fire in Dumka district even as protests erupted across the state demanding justice for the victim and the family.

Here are the top developments:

A girl in Jharkhand's Dumka was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka, after which Section 144 was imposed.

Another person, who allegedly had supplied petrol to the main accused, has also been arrested, Dumka Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra told PTI. The second accused has been identified as Chotu Khan alias Naeem, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered the Dumka administration to provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the girl who succumbed to her injuries after she was set ablaze alive. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Soren also directed the proceedings against the accused arrested to be done from the fast-track court. "The Director General of Police has been directed to submit an early report on the progress of the investigation, which should be conducted by ADG rank officer," the CM said in a Twitter post.

The NCW on Monday said it has written to the Jharkhand Police chief, calling for a fair investigation into the death of a woman who was set ablaze by a man for not reciprocating his overtures.

In protest against the incident, Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal had given a call for a bandh in Dumka on Monday. All shops, business establishments, schools, and colleges remained closed and the movement of long-distance buses was also affected.

Heavy security has been deployed at all prominent places of Dumka town to avoid any untoward incident. The administration had clamped prohibitory order in Dumka sub-division on Sunday.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) accused the BJP leaders of trying to do "communal politics" over the incident and said the state government also wants stringent punishment for the culprit. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "Dumka incident is condemnable. The BJP should refrain from doing communal politics over it. The government also wants trial of the accused in a fast track court."

Saffron party leaders, including former Jharkhand chief ministers Raghubar Das and Babulal Marandi, demanded that the accused be tried in a fast track court and a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job should be extended to the next of kin of the woman.

