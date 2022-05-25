Sec 144 imposed around Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru after Hindu temple-like structure found

4 including three kids who went missing from Bengaluru traced to Mangaluru

Mangaluru, May 25: Section 144 has been imposed within 500-meter area of Malali Juma Masjid, Mangaluru on Tuesday after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque.

According to Mangaluru authorities, section 144 will be in place from 8 pm of May 24 to 8 am of May 26.

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.

The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration is looking into the land records and appealed people to maintain peace.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 8:56 [IST]