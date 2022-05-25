YouTube
    Sec 144 imposed around Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru after Hindu temple-like structure found

    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, May 25: Section 144 has been imposed within 500-meter area of Malali Juma Masjid, Mangaluru on Tuesday after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque.

    Section 144 imposed around Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru
    Karnataka: Hindu temple-like structure found during renovation of mosque near Mangaluru. (Image source ANI)

    According to Mangaluru authorities, section 144 will be in place from 8 pm of May 24 to 8 am of May 26.

    A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.

    The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.

    Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration is looking into the land records and appealed people to maintain peace.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 8:56 [IST]
