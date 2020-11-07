India will be a global manufacturing powerhouse soon, says PM Modi

‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi hails ISRO over launch of EOS-01

New Delhi, Nov 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday.

"I congratulate @isro and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline," PM Modi tweeted.

"Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission," he said in another tweet.

India's PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said. This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).