Schools in UP to re-open from August 16 with 50% attendance; Colleges from September

Lucknow, Aug 02: As daily COVID cases see a steady decline, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to re-open schools in the state with strict coronavirus protocol.

"Intermediate Schools in the state to re-open from 16th August with 50% capacity. Colleges and universities to reopen from 1st September. State govt gives instructions to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from 5th August," the state government said.

"Students of high (class 9 and 10) and intermediate (class 11 and 12) schools will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching-learning will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI

According to the UP government statement, the chief minister has instructed officials to begin preparations for commencement of new session of all educational institutes in view of the controlled situation of the coronavirus in the state.

The results of Classes 10 and 12 boards have been declared, and admission for the under-graduate classes should start from August 5, the chief minister was quoted as saying.

In the educational institutes, provisions of sanitiser, infra-red thermometers and masks have to be made, while social distancing and COVID-19 protocol have to be maintained, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

With the resumption of the educational institutes, it would be appropriate to organise special vaccination camps for students above the age of 18 years. The health department should make all the necessary arrangements in this regard, he said.

Many state including Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka have ordered the re-opening of classes. However, it has not been made mandatory for the students to attend the school. The decision to open schools in Delhi and Tamil Nadu has not yet been taken.