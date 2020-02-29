Schools in northeast Delhi to remain closed till March 7

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 29: All schools in northeast Delhi will remain closed till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday.

The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.

Five days after communal clashes that began in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law and spiralled into bloodshed, arson and looting, the body of a man was found in a drain in Johri Enclave and there were scattered incidents of vehicles and shops being set on fire in Maujpur, Bhajanpura and other areas.

The death toll in the national capital's worst riots in more than three decades climbed to 42 so far.

Delhi boiled up since February 23 evening after clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad.

The incident took place as a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

Reports of arson and unrest emerged from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday.

However, the situation has been brought under control now. On Wednesday after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited violence-affected areas of the national capital to offer personal guarantees that the government would restore peace.