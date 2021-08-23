YouTube
    School reopening update: Puducherry schools for Classes 9-12 to re-open on September 1

    Puducherry, Aug 23: Schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry would re-open on September 1, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Monday.

    Classes IX and X would be held on Mondays and classes XI and XII on Tuesdays, he told reporters here after a meeting with officials of the Health and Education Departments. Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam was among those present at the meeting.

    Puducherry CM N Rangasamy seeks funds from Centre for welfare projectsPuducherry CM N Rangasamy seeks funds from Centre for welfare projects

    The Chief Minister said most of the teachers have taken the vaccine against COVID-19 and that the decison to re-open the educational institutions was taken in the wake of a dip in number of virus cases in the Union Territory.

