School bus rams into a divider in Noida, 12 children injured

    Noida, Nov 17: At least 12 children were injured on Saturday morning when a school bus hit a divider at Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida (UP).

    School bus rams into a divider in Noida (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)
    There were 30 kids in the bus when the accident took place. The injured students have been rushed to Kailash hospital in Noida, said reports. Bus belonged to Apeejay school in Noida.

    Driver and conductor of the school bus are said to be in critical condition.

    Further details awaited.

    On April 27, 13 children died after a train rammed into a school bus at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The students were killed on the spot after the train rammed into the school bus. The school bus belonged to Divine Public School.

    On April 10, Thirty persons, including 27 children, were killed when a private school bus fell into a gorge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The school bus skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Kangra district. All the dead students were below the age of 10. The bus driver and two teachers were also among the dead.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 10:40 [IST]
