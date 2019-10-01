  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC to heard pleas on Kashmir on Novmber 14, Centre told to file reply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: The Centre has sought time to file its response on the batch of petitions relating to the Kashmir issue, which is being heard by a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court. The court granted four weeks time to the Centre to file its response while posy the matter to November 14.

    Justice N V Ramanna, who is heading the Bench said that it is better that they wait for the Centre and J&K administration to file their counter-affidavits. The Bench also said that in such matters it could not proceed without the counters of the other side.

    The advocates appearing for the petitioners, however, objected to the request made by the government. The petitioners said that during the last hearing the court had ordered the government to exchange the pleadings. Now the government is asking for time.

    From October 31 the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 comes into existence and then the petitions will become infructuous.

    On clutch of pleas relating to Kashmir, Centre seeks more time to file reply in SC
    Court granted 4 weeks to Centre to file reply

    On Monday the Supreme Court referred petitions relating to Kashmir to a five-judge Bench. The court said that it has received the report of the juvenile justice committee and now the same would be placed before the five-judge Bench.

    A petition had cited violation of children’s rights in J&K. The court had on an earlier date sought for a report on the same. The CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that the report has been received.

    It is Jihad says Imran Khan on support for Kashmir issue

    The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Petitions also seeking press freedom and a directive to the government to ease curbs on the Valley have also been filed in the court.

    The five-judge Bench will now take up the matter tomorrow. The Bench will be headed by Justice N V Ramanna.

    Meanwhile, a petition filed by Vaiko seeking to know about the whereabouts of former J&K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah has been dismissed. The CJI said that nothing survives in this petition.

    Told Modi not to invade Kashmir says Malaysian PM

    Further, the court also issued notices to the Centre on a petition that sought for the restoration of high-speed internet services and fixed landline services across all hospitals and medical establishments in J&K.

    More KASHMIR ISSUE News

    Read more about:

    kashmir issue supreme court petition centre

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue