    SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance today

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The Supreme Court will take up a petition seeking the post-poll alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

    The petition, filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Pramod Pandit Joshi wants the coalition to be declared unconstitutional and null and void.

    A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan will hear the matter today.

    The same bench had heard the plea of Maha Vikas Aghadi against the decision of Maharashtra Governor allowing hush swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last week.

    The bench had asked for a floor test to be conducted in the Assembly, following which NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned.

    Within hours Fadnavis too resigned paving way for the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the other three parties, to stake claim to form the government.

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
