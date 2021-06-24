SC tells state boards to declare Class 12 results by July 31

Even if there is 1 fatality: SC’s strong warning to AP on conduct of Class 12 exams

New Delhi, June 24: The Supreme Court has said that the state boards must prepare an internal assessment scheme for the Class 12 exams and declare the results on the basis of the assessment by July 31.

The court said that the internal assessment needs to be formulated within 10 days. The court however refused to order a uniform scheme for evaluating Class 12 marks across all boards in the country. Each board is independent and autonomous the court said. However the judicial review of the validity by the Supreme Court cannot be stopped the Bench also said. So far 21 states have cancelled and six have conducted the Class 12 exams.

Earlier this month the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to the CBSE and ISCE boards after they submitted their assessment criteria. The SC called the criteria fair and reasonable. "There is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and ICSE schemes," the court said.

Some parents had objected and sought a physical exams, but the same was rejected.

In affidavit CBSe told the court that the optional Class 12 Board Exams for those students not satisfied with their assessment would be held anytime between August 15 and September 15.

The CBSE in an affidavit told the court that the result on basis of its assessment policy will be declared by July end, following which it will provide online facility for registration for the optional exams for those students who are not satisfied with their results.

The board however added that the exam will be conducted only in the man subjects and the marks obtained by a candidate in this exam will be treated as final.

The board said that the tabulation of marks for Class 12 board exams has been formulated to ensure standardisation of marks, as the marks of Class 11 and 12 component will be awarded at the school level and hence they will strictly not be comparable across schools.

"Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for school level variations by using a reliable reference standard. This is necessary in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student," the affidavit filed by the board said.