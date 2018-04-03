SC/ST Act: Centre’s review to be heard in open court at 2 pm today

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the review petition filed by the Centre in the SC/ST Atrocities Act case in open court. Review petitions are usually decided in the chambers of judges. The review plea will be heard at 2 pm.

The Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra has constituted a special Bench to hear the review plea filed by the Centre.

The review was sought against the order of the Supreme Court which amended provisions of the Act with regard to mandatory arrests.

In its review plea, the Centre sought restoration of the SC/ST Act provisions that made certain offences cognisable and non-bailable. The Centre also sought for an open hearing on the matter.

The Centre argued that the dilution of the law would shake the purpose of the Act and it would give liberty to the accused to "terrorise the victims".

The government, in its review petition, told the Supreme Court that its 20 March verdict will violate Article 21 of the Constitution for the SC/ST communities and sought restoration of the provisions of the SC/ST Act.

The Court had on 20 March said that on "several occasions", innocent citizens were being named as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court had said that unless the exclusion of anticipatory bail is limited to "genuine cases and inapplicable to cases where there is no prima facie case was made out, there will be no protection available to innocent citizens".

OneIndia News

