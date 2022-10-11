YouTube
    SC snubs ED plea to scrap Anil Deshmukh's bail in money laundering case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 11: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Maharashtra's former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

    The federal agency had moved the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to Deshmukh by the High Court.

    NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

    The high court had granted bail to Anil Deshmukh on October 4 but kept the order in abeyance till October 12 at the EDs request.

    Maharashtra former minister Anil Deshmukh granted bail in PMLA caseMaharashtra former minister Anil Deshmukh granted bail in PMLA case

    Deshmukh, who was arrested in November last year is also facing a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    The NCP leader was charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and arrested by the ED last November.

