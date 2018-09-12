SC scraps ordinance regularising 180 medical admissions in Kerala

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Supreme Court has scrapped a Kerala government ordinance to nullify an SC order freezing illegal medical admissions in the state.

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had earlier stayed the Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularisation of Admission in Medical Colleges) Ordinance of 2017. The court while staying the same had accused the government of trying to bulldoze the SC.

The court had then observed, "In our prima facie view, the ordinance in question blatantly seeks to nullify the binding effect of the order passed by this court. Prima facie it was not open to declare this court's order as void or ineffective as was sought to be done by way of ordinance.

In March the court had cancelled the admission of 180 medical undergraduate students in the Kannur Medical College and Karuna Medical college due to irregularities in admission procedure.

The state in turn promulgated the ordinance on October 20, 2017 in order to regularise the 180 admissions. This was followed up with the State Assembly unanimously passing a Bill on April 4, 2018 to replace the ordinance.

Challenging the ordinance, the Medical Council of India approached the Supreme Court.