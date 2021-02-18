YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC says cannot rule out conspiracy against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The possibility of a conspiracy against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi cannot be ruled out, the Supreme Court said today. The observations were made while closing an inquiry set up after he was accused of sexual harassment.

    SC says cannot rule out conspiracy against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi
    former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

    The court said that such a conspiracy could be linked to Justice Gogoi's decisions, including his views on the NRC and his attempts to streamline the Supreme Court's registry.

    Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi provided with 'Z+' VIP security cover

    The decision of the court was based on a report of former judge, Justice A K Patnaik. He was tasked with investigating a larger conspiracy and also whether middlemen and fixers working with the disgruntled court officials were trying to fix judges.

    "The Justice Patnaik report acknowledges the existence of a conspiracy against the ex Chief Justice and it cannot be ruled out," the Supreme Court said. "Certain tough administrative decisions were taken to streamline the process in the registry," the court also said.

    The court said that the Intelligence Bureau director said in a report that Justice Gogoi had taken a serious view in cases relating to the NRC and thee were strong reasons to believe that some are unhappy with the decision.

    The inquiry was ordered the allegations were made by lawyer Utsav Bains.

    More CONSPIRACY News

    Read more about:

    conspiracy supreme court ranjan gogoi sexual harassment

    Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X