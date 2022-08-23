YouTube
    SC refers matter relating to Shiv Sena rebellion to Constitution Bench

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court has referred to a five judge Constitutional Bench questions that arose from the rebellion in the Shiv Sena that led to the fall of the MVA government in Maharashtra.

    The Constitutional bench would decide on the application of the 10th Schedule of the Constitutions, the powers and duties of the Speaker in dealing with the disqualification petitions and the powers of the Governor.

    The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 13:05 [IST]
