    'Release Priyanka Sharma now or face contempt': SC warns Bengal govt

    New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal govenment over delay in the release of BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing a meme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    The top court, which yesterday granted bail to Priyanka while asking her to tender a written apology to Mamata Banerjee, warned of contempt proceedings if the state government failed to free the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader.

    "Why was she not released immediately?" The court said if Priyanka Sharma has not been released so far the court will issue contempt notice against the state government.

    The state government, meanwhile, is reported to have told the court that the BJYM leader was released from the jail at 9.40 am.

    The government's lawyer argued that the district magistrate might not have been able to get a copy of the Supreme Court order which may have delayed her release.

    Sharma was arrested on May 10 by the West Bengal Police under Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and under other provisions of the Information Technology Act on a complaint from a local Trinamool Congress leader, Vibhas Hazra.

