SC notice to Bengal on plea seeking SIT probe into post-poll violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the West Bengal government on a plea that sought an SIT probe into the alleged state sponsored poll related violence.

The SC also sought a response on the massive displacement of people while also issuing notice to the National Commission for Women and Children on providing relief in camps. The matter will be taken up next in June.

While the BJP has accused the TMC of targeted killings, the latter said the former was spreading fake news on the social media. "Spreading fake news, morphed photographs and edited videos is an old practice of the BJP. Even when a debt-ridden farmer commits suicide or a man takes his own life after a failed affair, the BJP sees an opportunity to create a sensation," TMC MLA Tapas Roy had said.

Having highest respect for the court, I would like to say that its observation is surprising. The court should send its representatives to those areas where the TMC has unleashed terror. Women are being raped and molested. Shops and farms are being looted and ransacked so that our workers lose their source of income...Banerjee and her police are giving wrong information to the people to hide the truth." BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya had said.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 13:12 [IST]