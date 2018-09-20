SC to monitor probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will monitor the investigation into Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The Apex Court sought status report from CBI. No more monitoring by Patna High Court.

The shocking incident had come to light following an audit of the shelter home by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. The audit report, submitted to the state government in April, said that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

Following this, an SIT was formed to probe the complaints. Amid uproar, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the investigation to CBI.

Brajesh Thakur, owner of the NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti' which ran the shelter home, was arrested after the incident came to light. He also ran a local newspaper.

Expressing concern over the leak of probe details in the shelter home case, the Patna High Court had on August 23 restrained the media from reporting the details of the probe. A petition challenging this is pending before the Supreme Court.