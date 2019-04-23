SC lawyers’ body ups the heat against CJI

New Delhi, Apr 23: Stepping up the pressure on the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi two Supreme Court lawyers' bodies have questioned the sun moth proceedings initiated on Saturday over the sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman.

The SC Advocate on Record Association and the SC Bar Association expressed displeasure over the procedural impropriety shown by the CJI and the violation of procedure. They have also demanded a full court inquiry into the allegations.

On Saturday, it may be recalled that the CJI had presided over a special Bench to take up the charges in some news portals. Although he did not sign the order, he left it to the wisdom of the media. He however rubbished the charges and said that there were certain forces who wanted to deactivate the office of the CJI.

The Supreme Court Bar Association following an emergency meeting passed a resolution in which it was stated that the procedure that was adopted on Saturday was in violation of the procedure established by law as well as the principles of natural justice.