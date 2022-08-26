YouTube
    SC junks plea to prosecute UP CM Yogi Adityanath in alleged hate speech case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed plea challenging the decision to deny sanction to prosecute Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a matter pertaining to alleged hate speech in 2007.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it is not necessary to go into issue of denial of sanction in this case.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    The legal questions of sanction will be kept open to be dealt with an appropriate case, the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar said.

    In its verdict delivered in February 2018, the high court had said it has not found any procedural error either in the conduct of an investigation or in the decision-making process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.

    For the first time ever, SC to live stream proceedings of Chief Justice's courtFor the first time ever, SC to live stream proceedings of Chief Justice's court

    An FIR was lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath, then a Member of Parliament, and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two groups.

    It was alleged that several incidents of violence were reported in Gorakhpur on that day after an alleged hate speech by Adityanath.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 12:33 [IST]
    X