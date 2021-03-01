YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC Judges to be vaccinated from tomorrow, can choose vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Supreme Court judges and their family members are likely to be administered with COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday. They have been option to choose which vaccine they want - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The top court registry has arranged a vaccination facility at the court complex. The cost of vaccination will be as per the centre's guidelines. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per shot.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court Corona vaccine positive news

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X