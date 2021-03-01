SC rejects another chance for UPSC aspirants whose attempts had exhausted in Oct

SC Judges to be vaccinated from tomorrow, can choose vaccine

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: Supreme Court judges and their family members are likely to be administered with COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday. They have been option to choose which vaccine they want - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

The top court registry has arranged a vaccination facility at the court complex. The cost of vaccination will be as per the centre's guidelines. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per shot.