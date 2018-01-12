SC judges' press meet: Chidambaram, Tewari, Sibal to meet Rahul Gandhi shortly

Congress leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal to meet party president Rahul Gandhi at 5 pm on Friday over the press conference by the four Supreme Court judges. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi met Union Law Minister and spoke about the crisis. Political parties are in a huddle after the historic press conference of the four Supreme Court judges complaining about Chief Justice of India.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo

Congress leaders and senior advocates Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and P Chidambaram also arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Congress earlier tweeted, "We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court."

Salman Khurshid, said, "Deeply sad and pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media."

Meanwhile, CPI leader met Supreme Court Judge Chelameswar after at his residence.

After the meeting, D Raja said, " I have known him for a long time. When I came to know of the extraordinary step taken by him & other judges, I thought must meet him. Not giving it political colour. These are concerns for everybody, it's about future of country and  democracy."

