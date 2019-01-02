SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 2: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of FIR against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, for giving an order to open fire on Kar Sewaks in 1990 during the agitation for Ram Temple.

    Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. File photo
    Mulayam Singh Yadav had justified his order to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990, saying "if more people were required to be killed for the country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it." He was addressing the SP headquarters where his 79th birthday was celebrated .

    "Desh ki ekta ke liye aur bhi maarna padta toh suraksha bal maartey (if more people were required to be killed for the sake of country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it)," he said.

    Twenti-eight people had lost their lives in the police firing at Ayodhya on October 30, 1990. The firing had earned him the nickname of 'Mullah Mulayam' by the Muslim community, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the state's population and is considered a force to reckon with by major political parties.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
