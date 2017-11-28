The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma seeking a ban on the release of movie Padmavati. The apex court urged those holding responsible positions to refrain from passing comments on the film as it could prejudice the censor board or the CBFC.

The petitioner M L Sharma had last week moved the court for the second time, citing that the makers of the film had misguided the SC.

"They have shown the movie to journalists", the petitioner had alleged while seeking to be heard again. The court then posted the matter for today.

While dismissing Sharma's petition seeking a stay on the movie's release, the apex court observed, "when the matter is pending for CBFC's consideration, how can persons holding public offices comment on whether CBFC should issue certificate or not? It'll prejudice decision making of CBFC".

"All concerned people, holding responsible posts must be guided by rule of law & shouldn't venture into to passing comments on films which haven't been cleared by CBFC. It'll prejudice minds of board members while taking a decision," the SC bench hearing the matter added.

Sharma had earlier said that no certificate had been issued for the movie to be released and hence the matter be heard afresh. The court directed him to file a fresh writ petition and listed the matter for December 28.

[SC to hear fresh plea seeking ban on Padmavati]

It may be recalled that an earlier petition seeking a ban on the movie had been rejected by the Supreme Court. The petitioner claimed that the makers had distorted history, thereby hurting the sentiments of the people. The court, however, took objection to the petition and said that it cannot be doing the job of the censor board.

OneIndia News