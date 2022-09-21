YouTube
    SC constitution bench proceedings to be live-streamed from Sep 27

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Supreme Court has decided to commence live streaming of court proceedings before the five-judge constitution benches from September 27.

    This means you can watch the proceedings in cases such as the challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir and other cases of public and constitutional importance.

    Supreme Court

    The top court may later launch a webcast portal to live telecast the constitution bench matters.

    A decision in this regard was taken after a full court, comprising all the judges of the top court, deliberated upon the matter on Tuesday and took the decision on the live streaming.

    The cases that are likely to go live include pleas related to the economically backward class quota law, the religious practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, the Centre's petition on enhanced compensation for victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and the Supreme Court's power to dissolve marriages on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

    Notably, the Supreme Court live streamed its proceedings for the first time in August, on the day when the ceremonial bench of the top court gave a farewell to NV Ramana.

    The top court in 2018 had allowed live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".

    It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases which are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench, should be live streamed.

    Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
    X