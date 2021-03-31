SC appointed committee submits report on farm laws in sealed cover

SC rules for women joining Army, says ‘created by males for males’

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Supreme Court appointed committee has submitted its report on the three contentious farm laws in a sealed cover.

The report was submitted to the Supreme Court on March 19 in a sealed cover. The contents of the report have not been revealed so far and the court will take up for hearing the matter next on April 5.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three member committee to evaluate the farm laws over which the farmers have been protesting. The committee has spoken with 85 farmer organisations and other stakeholders to find a solution.

Anil Ghanvat, Ashok Gulati, and Pramod Joshi are part of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court.