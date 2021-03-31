YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC appointed committee submits report on farm laws in sealed cover

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Supreme Court appointed committee has submitted its report on the three contentious farm laws in a sealed cover.

    SC appointed committee submits report on farm laws in sealed cover

    The report was submitted to the Supreme Court on March 19 in a sealed cover. The contents of the report have not been revealed so far and the court will take up for hearing the matter next on April 5.

    The Supreme Court had appointed a three member committee to evaluate the farm laws over which the farmers have been protesting. The committee has spoken with 85 farmer organisations and other stakeholders to find a solution.

    Anil Ghanvat, Ashok Gulati, and Pramod Joshi are part of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court farmers protest

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X