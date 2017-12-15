SC allows trial against Karunanidhi’s daughter in land grab case

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government which had questioned the discharge of Selvi, daughter of M Karunanidhi in a case of alleged land grabbing.

The Madras High Court had discharged Selvi in the case. The HC had allowed a petition filed by Selvi seeking her discharge from the case.

The case on hand pertained to a case of alleged land grabbing in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. The case was initially filed before a court in Poonamalee. However Selvi filed an appeal and the case was transferred to the Madras High Court.

Following the HC order, the TN government went in appeal against the verdict. The government while citing the gravity of the case said that the appeal be allowed and Selvi face trial. The SC while allowing the appeal directed Selvi to undergo trial in the case.

OneIndia News