  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC allows Janardhana Reddy to visit ailing father-in law

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, to travel to Ballari in the state to visit his ailing father-in law.

    Reddy, who is accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and is out on bail, moved the apex court on Thursday.

    SC allows Janardhana Reddy to visit ailing father-in law
    Gali Janardhana Reddy

    The former minister said in his plea that his father-in law has developed a health condition and is presently admitted in the ICU of a hospital at Ballari in Karnataka.

    Didn't misuse power against mining baron Janardhana Reddy: CM Kumaraswamy

    He sought the apex court's permission to visit Ballari as he has been barred by a judicial order from visiting his home district.

    Reddy was granted conditional bail by the apex court in January 2015 after spending more than three years in jail.

    As part of his bail conditions, Reddy was directed by the court not to visit his home town Ballari as well as Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

    G Janardhana Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011 from Ballari and brought to Hyderabad.

    In the OMC case, the company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court karnataka g janardhana reddy

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue