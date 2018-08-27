SBI PO Main Result 2018 releasing on this date: Check on sbi.co.in

New Delhi, Aug 27: The SBI PO Main Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared by the end of this month. A notification published on the official website of SBI PO 2018 recruitment said the results are expected to be declared by August 31, 2018.

The SBI PO Main exam was held on August 4, 2018. Prelims results were declared in July third week.

"Candidates are requested to please note that the result of the Main Examination for POs is expected to be declared by 31.08.2018," said a notification posted on the official website.

As per the SBI PO 2018 exam schedule, the main exam result date was August 20, 2018.

As per the schedule released by SBI career session, after the SBI PO Main results are declared, the interview and group exercise process will be done to complete the recruitment process. According to the schedule, the SBI PO Interviews will begin from September 24 and continue till October 12. The interview admit cards are expected to be released on September 1, 2018. The results once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

How to check your SBI PO 2018 results:

Go to sbi.co.in .

. Click on the career section of the website provided on the homepage

Go to Probationary Officers recruitment link

Click on the results link

View results

Take a printout