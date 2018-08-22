  • search

SBI jobs: Fake letters issued, here is what you should do

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 22: A major scam has been detected and fraudsters have sent fake selection letters and lists in the name of the SBI (State Bank of India).

    SBI jobs: Fake letters issued, here is what you should do

    SBI said, "it has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

    It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers.

    If any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above.

    Read more about:

    sbi jobs fake

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue