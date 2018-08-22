SBI jobs: Fake letters issued, here is what you should do

New Delhi, Aug 22: A major scam has been detected and fraudsters have sent fake selection letters and lists in the name of the SBI (State Bank of India).

SBI said, "it has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers.

If any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above.