YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sawant, Dhami in Delhi: Discussions on next CM of Uttarakhand, Goa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: While Yogi Adityanath would get a second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the picture in Goa and Uttarakhand is not clear as yet.

    Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Dhami from Goa and Uttarakhand respectively will be in Delhi today to meet with top party leaders.

    Sawant, Dhami in Delhi: Discussions on next CM of Uttarakhand, Goa

    "The central observer will come. After they come, a discussion will be done, the leader of the legislative party will be elected and then the formation of the government will take place...I am going to Delhi today," Pramod Sawant told ANI.

    "The party will hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding Uttarakhand. Pushkar Dhami will also be there. JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh will be present in the meeting," the BJP's Uttarakhand chief, Madan Kaushik told ANI.

    Sawant held on to his Sanquelim constituency, while Dhami had lost his Khatima seat in Uttarakhand. Dhami had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who had taken over from Trivendra Singh Rawat.

    In Manipur too where the party won, there is still no clarity on whether Biren Singh will continue as the Chief Minster.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 uttarakhand election 2022 goa election 2022

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X