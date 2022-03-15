BJP to despatch Amit Shah, 3 other ministers to facilitate govt formation in UP, 3 other states

After meeting PM Modi and Shah, Adityanath goes into huddle with state’s top brass of party

Sawant, Dhami in Delhi: Discussions on next CM of Uttarakhand, Goa

New Delhi, Mar 15: While Yogi Adityanath would get a second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the picture in Goa and Uttarakhand is not clear as yet.

Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Dhami from Goa and Uttarakhand respectively will be in Delhi today to meet with top party leaders.

"The central observer will come. After they come, a discussion will be done, the leader of the legislative party will be elected and then the formation of the government will take place...I am going to Delhi today," Pramod Sawant told ANI.

"The party will hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding Uttarakhand. Pushkar Dhami will also be there. JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh will be present in the meeting," the BJP's Uttarakhand chief, Madan Kaushik told ANI.

Sawant held on to his Sanquelim constituency, while Dhami had lost his Khatima seat in Uttarakhand. Dhami had replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who had taken over from Trivendra Singh Rawat.

In Manipur too where the party won, there is still no clarity on whether Biren Singh will continue as the Chief Minster.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 16:08 [IST]