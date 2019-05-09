  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saw myself vote cast for NCP went to BJP: Sharad Pawar raises concern over EVM

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, May 09: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday raised concerns over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls, claiming he himself had once seen during a presentation that a vote cast for his party went in the BJP's favour.

    Pawar, however, said he did not claim that all EVMs function in such a way.

    File photo of Sharad Pawar
    File photo of Sharad Pawar

    "I am also concerned about the machine. In Hyderabad and Gujarat, some people kept an EVM before me and asked me to press a button.

    "I pressed the button against 'watch' (the NCP's symbol) and the vote got cast in favour of 'lotus' (the BJP's symbol). I saw it happening myself," Pawar told reporters here.

    The former Union minister and other opposition leaders have been voicing concerns over the use of EVMs, claiming the machines were prone to manipulation.

    Terribly afraid over what PM Modi will do next: Sharad Pawar

    The NCP and other 20 opposition parties also recently approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its April 8 order directing the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per Assembly segment.

    The plea was filed by opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

    Senior advocate and Congress leader A M Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the apex court increased the random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per Assembly segment and they are now seeking that it should be increased to 25 per cent at least.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue