'Save daughters from BJP minister': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Modi govt

Bhopal, Oct 16: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the BJPs slogan of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the allegation made against Akbar.

Rahul said the slogan should be tweaked to read "Beti Padhao BJP ke netaonse, mantrionse, MLAs se beti bachao (save the daughter from BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs)".

"Modi ji says Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but when allegations are made against his own minister then he remains silent on the matter," Gandhi said.

Gandhi was taking a dig at the prime minister over the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and the rape charges against BJP's Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

"Not only the PM but even the (BJP) chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh did not say a word," Gandhi said.

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA government, has been accused by over a dozen women of sexual misconduct. The Opposition parties led by the Congress have been actively seeking the Centre's response over the matter and have been demanding Akbar's resignation from the cabinet of ministers.

Akbar, however, has rubbished the charges against him and have filed a criminal defamation case against one of the accusers, journalist Priya Ramani.

UP's Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case. CBI named him in the chargesheet filed in the case on June 11.

The incident had come to light in April after the 17-year-old girl, who had alleged to be raped by Sengar at his residence, tried to commit suicide outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction even though she had approached them several months earlier.

The kin of the victim had also alleged that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard. The incident had led to nationwide anger, prompting the state government to hand over the investigation to CBI.