Saudi Arabia exempts Indian visa applicants from submitting police clearance certificate

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 17: Saudi Arabia exempted Indians from submitting a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to the country, the embassy of that country announced on Thursday. The decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations.

"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," the statement said.

"The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Embassy said it appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom," he added.

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 21:23 [IST]