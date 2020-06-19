Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital for Plasma therapy

New Delhi, June 19: Days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital where he will be administered for Plasma therapy.

Jain was earlier put on on oxygen support as his lung infection worsened, officials said.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.

This time, he tested positive, the official said.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.