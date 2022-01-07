3rd wave has begun, Delhi likely to report 10,000 Covid cases today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 07: Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases along with the new Omicron variant, Delhi government has imposed weekend curfew in the national capital, which will come into force from today.

The AAP government has also come up with several rules for schools and colleges and offices too. Here is a look at the complete set of guidelines for Delhi.

When will the weekend curfew come into force?

A weekend curfew will be in force in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

What are the exemptions?

Essential services, including the supply of milk, food items and medicines, will run nirmally.

Will government offices function?

Government offices barring essential services, will work from home.

Will private offices function?

Private offices can operate at 50 per cent capacity and the rest must work from home.

Will Delhi metro run?

Delhi Metro and city buses will be allowed to run at 100 per cent capacity, but no standing passengers in trains. All must wear masks.

Delhi Metro trains will be available at a frequency of every 15 minutes on the Yellow Line and Blue Line and at a 20-minute frequency on all the other lines.

Who are exempted?

People going to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, persons travelling to and from railway stations, airports and bus terminals. The travellers have to produce their tickets as proof.

Media professionals, students appearing for exams and staff deployed for duty for exams.

However, those availing of public transport during the weekends will require identity cards or e-passes.

Passengers travelling in private vehicles are advised to carry essential documents, which may be required to be procured as directed by government officials on the road.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 14:53 [IST]