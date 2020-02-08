Satta bazaar roots for a AAP comeback, gives 54-56 seats; BJP close behind

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: The satta bazaar, or the illegal betting market, gives favour to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to come back to power.

The betting market predicts the AAP to win 54-56 seats in the 70 member House while BJP is projected to win 11-13 seats. The Congress on the other hand is expected to leave a mark in 3-4 seats.

The current satta bazar rates where the bookies have placed as a bet on their favorite party are:

AAP: 70 paise

BJP: 85 paise

Congress: Rs 5

The betting market's victory forecast for the AAP is based on the lower bets received on the party. In the betting market, the lower is the price, the higher its scope is judged.

No authoritative estimates are available, but the election betting market is believed to run into hundreds of crores.

Betting or gambling is illegal in most parts of India, but there is no guideline for online betting. The Public Gambling Act, 1867 is a central law that prohibits all kinds of gambling in India. Various states such as Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Bihar adopted the Act but certain states have enacted their own gambling laws.

Meanwhile, almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

In 2015, the AAP and the BJP had won 67 and three seats respectively. Their corresponding vote share was 54.3 and 32.3 per cent.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face amid prediction of defeat for his party, claiming it will win 48 seats and form a government in the city. AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his party is going to win with a big margin.

The BJP and the AAP had run two contrasting campaigns with the saffron party pitching the issue of nationalism around the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, especially in Shaheen Bagh here, at the centre of its aggressive electioneering.

The AAP mostly avoided to get into a fight with its rival over national issues and ran its campaign around its development planks and populist schemes like free power and bus ride for women.