Satellite head count for Kumbh Mela visitors by Google and premier technology institutions

New Delhi, Nov 6: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to take the help of technology for head count in the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. Some of the premier technological institutions of the country have been involved in the process which was generally done by rough estimation.

Institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorki, Moti Lal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MLNRT) and Indian Institution of Information Technology (IIIT), Prayagraj are the main institutes which will be working on this along with Google, Gurugram.

The government with the help of Google will do the entire exercise about the visit of pilgrims to the city. A satellite will be focused at Prayagraj which will count footfall of people in the mela area per hour and special equipments will be installed count every head and every data will be calculated and the report will be for every hour. The government said that data about devotees will not be based on conjecture but based on facts.

The government said that with this data calculation people across the world will be able to know that how many people visited the Kumbh Mela. Trains buses and private vehicle have been used to assess the actual number of people visiting the city. Crowd on the main roads of mela have been the way to asses crowd so far. With the new planned system the foot fall in the mela will be counted in the day and possibly every hour. Sources said that this year the Mela is going to witness the maximum number of foreigners and a special NRI city is being set up in the mela area.

One round meeting with Google, Gurugram has already taken and another round of high-level meeting of official will take place to finalize the matter. The government is making all arrangement in the city and it has been reported that on particular days the number goes as high as 15 million.