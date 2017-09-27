Sasikala’s husband Natarajan health condition worsens

Health condition of M Natarajan - husband of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who has been admitted to Gleneagles Global Health City at Perumbakkam in Chennai remains critical.

Natarajan, 74, has been undergoing treatment at the Global Hospitals for the past nine months.

Maruthappa is suffering from various diseases of the liver along with lung congestion and Kidney failure. In a health bulletin, Gleneagles Global Health City said his condition remains critical and he was put on the ventilator.

It said while he was receiving dialysis and liver failure, he was not on ventilator support and was awaiting the organs for a transplant.

On February 5, he was brought to Apollo Hospitals on the Greams Road after reportedly complaining of breathing problems. He then moved to Global Hospital and has been under the care of liver transplant surgeon Dr Mohamed Rela.

On September 10, the hospital said Natarajan had registered with the Tamil Nadu Organ Sharing Registry for deceased donor liver transplant.

After being convicted in a corruption case by the Supreme Court, Sasikala is lodged in a Bengaluru jail.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)