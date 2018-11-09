'Sarkar' producers agree for two cuts, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai, Nov 9: The producers of Vijay-starrer Tamil movie 'Sarkar' have agreed for two cuts in the movie as demanded by the AIADMK leaders.

The Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association President, M Subramaniam, told reporters at Tiruppur that he got the assurance from the film's producers and that they would carry out two cuts demanded by the AIADMK leaders. |

However, Superstar Rajinikanth slammed Tamil Nadu government over the crackdown on Sarkar. As per a private television report, 'Why oppose the movie after the censor board cleared it', asked Rajinikanth.

The ruling AIADMK is up in arms against Tamil film star Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar' for its reported reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, besides the alleged depiction of certain government schemes in a bad light.

The AIADMK ministers demanded g deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.